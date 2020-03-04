Janelle Monáe SHUT DOWN Paris Fashion Week…And We’re Still In Awe!

By HelloBeautiful Staff

If rapper Saweetie was the queen of Milan Fashion Week last month, hands down Janelle Monáe ruled and held court at Paris Fashion Week!

Ending earlier this week, the “I Like That” singer set out to do what she always does: Stun, wow and make a statement with her inspiring and bold lewks. During those seven glorious days in the capital of France, she did just that by rocking a classic Chanel tweed with a sexy twist, being beautiful in a black and white Balmain mini skirt and giving us a blast of bright orange in a matching Stella McCartney jumpsuit and boots to die for. Listen…Sis, did the damn thing!

So to celebrate all of her boldness and impeccable sense of style, from the streets to the front row, here are some of best ensembles Janelle sashayed in at Paris Fashion Week:

