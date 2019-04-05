News Of Jay-Z Setting Up $15M Trust Fund For Nipsey Hussle’s Kids Proven False

The loss of Nipsey Hussle is still sending shockwaves throughout the entertainment industry, and, like clockwork, the chatter surrounding the family of the slain West Coast star has been high. In a widely circulated report suggesting Jay-Z set up a $15 million trust fund for Hussle’s two children, the news was shortly debunked.

Times Live reports:

Music fans around the world were ready to create a petition to give Jay-Z an honourary knighthood after reports surfaced on Wednesday evening that the mogul had created a R212m trust fund for the children of Nipsey Hussle.

Nipsey, who died earlier this week in LA, left behind two children.

While tributes poured in for him and prayers have been offered for him an article spread like wildfire on social media, claiming that Jay-Z had stepped in to make sure Nipsey’s kids would be alright.

A snap of the article’s headline was circulated but soon proven to be from a random hip-hop blog that was created mainly to sell advertising and spread sensationalist news.

Even though dozens of Twitter users warned about the reports, the streets were still filled with messages praising Jay.

Here’s one time we wished fake news was real. Not for nothing, it isn’t like Hov couldn’t do something like this. Just saying.

