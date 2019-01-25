We’re still a few weeks away from NBA All-Star Weekend. Although heads are eagerly awaiting the release of a plethora of highly anticipated Nikes, Jordans, and whatever other surprise drops await us, it seems like they might wanna pick up a few All-Star jerseys to go with them kicks as well.

Jordan Brand revealed the 2019 NBA All-Star jerseys that players will be rocking on the court this year and they’re pretty dope. Inspired by the 1991 All-Star Game that took place in Charlotte like it will again this year, the jerseys are sleek, simple, and fly.

“With the game being in Charlotte, we were presented with a great opportunity to look at the rich history of the city and its many connections to our brand. You see this come together with the 1991 inspiration combined with the clean black and white design language,” says Jordan Brand Vice President of Design David Creech.

For the graphics and color combination of red, white and blue, the Jordan Brand design team took cues from early-90s style and the first Charlotte NBA All-Star Game in 1991. As a tribute to the host team, the uniform shorts include a 1991-inspired logo on the waist and side, a honeycomb pattern integrated into the NBA star logo and crowns for Queen City on the vents. “It was important for us to add details that honor the Charlotte community and the great fans there,” notes Creech. Check out the jerseys below and in the gallery and let us know if you’ll be picking up a pair when they drop come January 31.

Jordan Brand 2019 Unveils NBA All-Star Jerseys [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com