10 Times Jordyn Woods Was Hotter Than Kylie Jenner

No one likes to be compared to their BFF, but unfortunately for Jordyn Woods , it’s been happening most of her young life. It’s not that folks compared Jordyn to her best friend Kylie Jenner , but Kylie most likely gets the spotlight wherever they go. But the beautiful thing about the Woods is that she never tries to compete with her famous friend, from what we can tell.

She’s been Kylie’s number one supporter since day one. Even when Kylie had her own show on E, Jordyn was right by her side in almost every scene — even though she often complained about being the tag along bestie.

You can tell that Jordyn is a ride or die type of friend though. She’s modeled for the Khloe and Kylie, and she kept the worst kept secret of 2018 a secret — Kylie’s pregnancy. She has always had her own thing going on too. The 21-year old forged her own career in the fashion industry a couple of years ago, and hasn’t looked back since.

She literally went from being Kylie’s best friend that’s just around, to being the hot friend.

Jordyn Woods ALWAYS looks better than Kylie — H.K (@yuhgurlhayles_) June 25, 2018

The two recently celebrated Jordyn’s birthday looking super luscious in latex, and the birthday girl definitely showed up and showed out for her big day.

In honor of the young star’s 21st birthday, let’s take a look at all the time Jordyn Woods was way hotter than Kylie Jenner.

