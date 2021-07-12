93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Lizzo’s new name should be the swimsuit slayer. The 33-year old singer hasn’t skipped an opportunity to flaunt her bountiful curves in a banging two-piece. In fact, she’s worn just about every kind of swimsuit you can think of, and she’s dominated each and every look.

It’s obvious that Lizzo hasn’t met a swimsuit she didn’t like. It’s even more obvious she has declared this a bikini-girl summer. From thongs, to cutouts the award-winning artist has worn them all. In case you’ve missed her abundant swimwear collection, then don’t worry because we’ve got you covered. Here are 7 times Lizzo hit us with sexy bikini inspiration.

7 Times Lizzo Shut Instagram Down In A Thong Bikini was originally published on hellobeautiful.com