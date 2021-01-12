CLOSE
Lori Harvey & Michael B. Jordan Go Public, Philly Twitter Starts Bidding On Meek Mill

Posted January 12, 2021

Meek Mill Concert & D'usse Lounge in NYC

In the words of Meek Mill, “I got Lori Harvey on my Wishlist, that’s the only thing I want for Christmas“. It is safe to say a few Christmas seasons have passed without Meek’s wishes to Santa being granted. Lori Harvey has made it official with her new boo Michael B. Jordan after posting a collage of pictures of the new couple boo’d up. Hours after the social posts from Lori & Michael was a cryptic Tweet from the Philly rapper saying, “You f#%*g her … I get money wit her I’m cool wit that ”

The question is, was Meek Milly talking about Lori?!  Philly Twitter did NOT waste any time giving Meek Mill a hard time.

