CLOSE
HomeJackie Paige

Get Fit And Stay Fit With Jackie Paige’s Midday Workout: 10 Minute Low-Impact Cardio

Posted 1 hour ago

Jackie Paige Fitness Dynamic Lead

Source: Jackie Paige / Jackie Paige Fitness

Get fit and stay fit while you are at home with my Midday Workouts. Midday Workouts focus on burning calories, building muscle and building a better you!

Today’s workout is a 10-minute low-impact cardio workout that doesn’t require any equipment.

Below are 10 exercises you should complete for 45 seconds with a 15-second rest after each exercise.

Don’t forget to warm up (before) and cool down (after) this workout. :-) 

CLICK HERE & LISTEN TO JACKIE PAIGE LIVE ON 93.9 WKYS

Enjoy!!

RELATED: TRIED IT: I Wore Fabletics For My Curvy 30 Workout
RELATED: Log On! Black Fitness Bloggers That Will Whip Your Quarantine Body Into Shape

1. Jumping Jacks

Jumping Jacks

2. Punches

Punches

3. Squat With Over-Head Reach

Squat With Over-Head Reach

4. Knee Drive

Knee Drive

5. Knee Drive

Knee Drive

6. Skaters

Skaters

7. Squat Kicks

Squat Kicks

8. March In Place 

March In Place 

9. Hooks

Hooks

10. Wind Mills

Wind Mills

11. Zumba With Jackie Paige!

For more workouts and to join a virtual H.I.I.T or Zumba class, be sure to follow me on all social media at LoveJackiePaige.

Close