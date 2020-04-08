Get Fit And Stay Fit With Jackie Paige’s Midday Workout: 10 Minute Low-Impact Cardio

Get fit and stay fit while you are at home with my Midday Workouts. Midday Workouts focus on burning calories, building muscle and building a better you!

Today’s workout is a 10-minute low-impact cardio workout that doesn’t require any equipment.

Below are 10 exercises you should complete for 45 seconds with a 15-second rest after each exercise.

Don’t forget to warm up (before) and cool down (after) this workout. :-)

Enjoy!!

