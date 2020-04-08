Get Fit And Stay Fit With Jackie Paige’s Midday Workout: 10 Minute Low-Impact Cardio

Get fit and stay fit while you are at home with my Midday Workouts. Midday Workouts focus on burning calories, building muscle and building a better you!
Today’s workout is a 10-minute low-impact cardio workout that doesn’t require any equipment.
Below are 10 exercises you should complete for 45 seconds with a 15-second rest after each exercise.
Don’t forget to warm up (before) and cool down (after) this workout. :-)
CLICK HERE & LISTEN TO JACKIE PAIGE LIVE ON 93.9 WKYS
Enjoy!!
RELATED: TRIED IT: I Wore Fabletics For My Curvy 30 Workout
RELATED: Log On! Black Fitness Bloggers That Will Whip Your Quarantine Body Into Shape
1. Jumping Jacks
2. Punches
3. Squat With Over-Head Reach
4. Knee Drive
5. Knee Drive
6. Skaters
7. Squat Kicks
8. March In Place
9. Hooks
10. Wind Mills
11. Zumba With Jackie Paige!
For more workouts and to join a virtual H.I.I.T or Zumba class, be sure to follow me on all social media at LoveJackiePaige.