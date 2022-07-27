Martha Stewart Turned One Of Her Thirst Traps Into A Collab With Anti Social Social Club

If you thought you’d seen the most unsuspecting fashion collaborations, think again.
Famed chef Martha Stewart is partnering with Anti Social Social Club to pay homage to Stewart doing what she does best… eating.
As usual, the Los Angeles-based clothing brand keeps things simple with their collaboration in the form of a six-piece capsule collection.
It will feature an image of her dangling a lobster over a plate with a smile and another of a sultry close-up photo of her eating an oyster. The first features the swerving ASSC logo, while the latter has a script font showing the brand and chef’s names.
If you were still doubting the validity of the collaboration, look no further than the 80-year-old promoting the capsule collection on her Instagram, telling the hypebeasts to be ready for the drop.
“my @antisocialsocialclub t-shirts and hoodies (2 images and 2 styles and 2 colors) drop on July 30 at 11 am ET, and 8am PT. get ready. set your clocks!!!! they will be a sell out!!!!!!!” Stewart wrote alongside a picture of her and a man holding up two of the black hoodies.
Back in 2015, Anti Social Social Club founder and Stussy Social Marketing Manager Neek Lurk spoke to Hypebeast about the brand’s inception.
