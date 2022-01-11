93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

When it comes to style, Mary J. Blige is the queen. From the first time she stepped onto the scene and gave us her signature but sexy tomboy vibes to her glamourous red carpet appearances, stylish music videos, and everything in between, Mary J. and her signature blonde hair is officially our style icon! Today (January 11), the songstress celebrates her 52nd birthday and what better way to honor the legendary entertainment than y looking back at some of our favorite style moments from the fashionista who’s held the most fashionable title for decades.

It doesn’t matter if Mary J. is dressed up in furs, ball gowns, or sexy power suits, or if she’s dressed down in curve-hugging jeans, over-the-knee boots, and a cute top, this beauty always looks good and makes us want to adopt whatever skin and self-care routine she has to make sure we stay looking this good, too. From her appearance at the Power Book II: Ghost premiere, to her stint at the Met Gala and everything in between, here are five times Mary J. Blige was our style goals.

5 Times Mary J. Blige Was Our Style Goals was originally published on hellobeautiful.com