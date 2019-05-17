Real Hot Girl Sh*t happened in Houston.

Megan Thee Stallion not only celebrated her first ever BET Award nomination, thee Stallion and Spotify teamed up to have an entire Hottie Ranch in celebration of her debut album Fever. Cowboy hats, cactuses, bras hanging from the ceiling and more. Imagine the wildest cowboy party of your life where all of the gals are in daisy dukes, the fellas are either in Jordans or rocking cowboy boots and the only way in is to be properly able to drive the boat.

With guests ranging from the Houston Texans to Yo Gotti and Moneybagg Yo, themed drinks ranging from the “Cognac Queen” to the Hottie Ranch not only gave plenty of H-Town Hotties space to get Instagram photos off, it also gave them a moment to quote tracks like “Realer” and “Sex Talk” from Fever.

You can stream the album in full below and peep the full gallery from a select few shots of the night as well!

RELATED: Maxo Kream feat. Megan Thee Stallion – “She Live” [NEW MUSIC]

Megan Thee Stallion Brings The Hotties Out At Her ‘Fever’ Album Release Party was originally published on Theboxhouston.com