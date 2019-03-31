HomePhotos

Black Hollywood Slayed At The 2019 NAACP Image Awards

Posted March 31, 2019

US-ENTERTAINMENT-NAACP-AWARDS

Source: LISA O’CONNOR / Getty

Saturday, Black Hollywood came out in full force for the 2019 NAACP Image Awards.

The night was mere #BlackExcellence, celebrating our talent, tenacity and impact in the industry and beyond. And man…was it amazing. From Black Panther winning big to Jay Z and Beyonce accepting the night’s most prestigious awards to Chris Rock making light skin jokes, it doesn’t get much better

Most importantly, OUR biggest stars SLAYED the red carpet. Take a look at some of the best lewks of the night:

 

Black Hollywood Slayed At The 2019 NAACP Image Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Beyonce and Jay-Z

2. Congresswoman Maxine Waters

Congresswoman Maxine Waters Source:Getty

3.

View this post on Instagram

👏🏾👸🏽

A post shared by BEYONCÉ FANPAGE🐝 (@beysourcee) on

4. Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross Source:Getty

5. Marsai Martin

Marsai Martin Source:Getty

6. Letitia Wright

Letitia Wright Source:Getty

7. Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan Source:Getty

8.

View this post on Instagram

Classy! @winstoncduke #ImageAwards50

A post shared by NAACP Image Awards (@naacpimageawards) on

9. Sanaa Lathan

Sanaa Lathan Source:Getty

10. Loretta Devine

Loretta Devine Source:Getty

11. Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong'o Source:Getty

12. Thandie Newton

Thandie Newton Source:Getty

13. Kiki Layne

Kiki Layne Source:Getty

14. Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman Source:Getty

15. Yara Shahid

Yara Shahid Source:Getty

16. Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo Source:Getty

17. Major

Major Source:Getty

vertical,photography,celebrities,full length,arts culture and entertainment,musician,usa,arrival,california,city of los angeles,award,naacp image awards

18. Tamera Mowry

Tamera Mowry Source:Getty

19. Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph Source:Getty

20. Francia Raisa

Francia Raisa Source:Getty

21. Ryan Coogler and his wife Zinzi Evans

Ryan Coogler and his wife Zinzi Evans Source:Getty

22. Laura Harrier

Laura Harrier Source:Getty

23. Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey

Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey Source:Getty

24. Danai Gurira

Danai Gurira Source:Getty

25.

26.

View this post on Instagram

Chic 👏🏽👏🏽 @loganlaurice #ImageAwards50

A post shared by NAACP Image Awards (@naacpimageawards) on

27.

View this post on Instagram

“Can’t believe we made it”

A post shared by Lena Waithe (@lenawaithe) on

28.

29.

View this post on Instagram

Come on @johnlegend 🙌🏽#ImageAwards50

A post shared by NAACP Image Awards (@naacpimageawards) on

30.

31.

View this post on Instagram

@issarae is glowing! 🤩#ImageAwards50

A post shared by NAACP Image Awards (@naacpimageawards) on

×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close