Nike Shock Drops Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” On The SNKRS App, Twitter Reacts

Mourning a planned L on the SNKRS app is one thing, but a surprise release is an entirely different feeling.

Well, that’s what happened this morning when Jordan Brand shock dropped the Air Jordan 11 Cool Grey. Sneaker Twitter was pretty excited as this marks the third time consumers have had a chance to cop them– with the first being in 2001 and then again in 2010.

Not only is Cool Grey one of the favorite colorways draped on any given Jordan silhouette, but His Airness also did some damage while rocking them.

“What’s cooler than cool? Cool Grey, of course. Taking inspiration from the OG that MJ wore en route to his fourth championship ring, the Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” is back for its heralded 20th anniversary,” reads the SNKRS site. “This classic colorway, worn by MJ during his return to the league, features premium patent and nubuck leathers, full-length Nike Air cushioning, and an icy outsole.”

The coveted grey kicks were already on the minds of sneakerheads because hours earlier, official images were released, announcing that they’d be this year’s Jordan 11 release around the holidays. So while many were aware of the forthcoming drop on December 11, they had no clue they’d have to drop $225 on the SNKRS app quite this soon. However, with a quick scroll through Twitter, it seems like Jordan Brand may have been in the holiday spirit and produced a lot of pairs due to the immense amount of “GOT ‘EM” messages tweeted.

Check out how Twitter is reacting to the shock drop below:

