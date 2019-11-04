‘Power’ Showrunner Courtney Kemp Talks #WhoShotGhost Plus Twitter Reactions To The Mid-Season Finale

The first stretch of Power’s sixth and final season has come to an end, and, of course, people have questions about what they witnessed. The show’s creator, Courtney Kemp spoke to Deadline about the mid-season finale and the cliffhanger that left Power watchers scratching their heads.
We are in full-blown spoiler territory now, so you have been warned. During last night’s mid-season finale, we saw our favorite drug dealer trying to go legit catch a bullet. This all happened as Ghost was more close than ever of achieving his ultimate goal of being a legit businessman and possibly Lieutenant Governor of NYC. The show left viewers wondering if it was either his son Riq, brother turned nemesis Tommy, ex-wife Tasha, snitch Dre, disgraced district attorney Saxe, or Councilman Tate who pulled the trigger.
When asked by the publication about the “Who Shot J.R.” (Google it) cliffhanger moment that probably left Ghost for dead, Kemp was cautious not to reveal his fate.
Shot, I didn’t say killed.
Deadline tried to squeeze more information on Ghost’s fate but was unsuccessful. Kemp responded :
I’m not saying anything. I’m confirming nothing. I’m just…he was clearly shot. I’m not going to say anything else.
According to Omari Hardwick’s Instagram account, you get the vibe that his character did, in fact, die.
View this post on Instagram
“It is always your next move” -Napoleon Hill _____________________________ This rings true in every thing & every move we make in life…..or in fiction. Sometimes when the gift of which is given to the soul of a viewer or a listener is so definitive, lasting & powerful….the line between the 2 becomes blurred. Thank you Starz, producers, writers, directors, crew, teamsters & my beloved cast for trusting each other enough to aid majorly in this line being blurred. That is when programming shifts the culture. My belief is we accomplished that. Thank you fans for entrusting me with the job of quarterbacking this team of bandits who scored in stealing your hearts week in/week out for 6 yrs. Thank you @50cent @courtneyakemp @markcanton @shinybootz #CarmiZlotnik for your gifts & for knowing i was that QB. #ChrisAlbrecht ..thank you for the process. @gary_lennon for the wisdom. Thank you Courtney as well for allowing me to select a fellow talented female in @shanasteinprod to be at the helm of 610. Shana thank you for your security, openness, trust, challenge, love, protection, ear & sight of ALL things me (in particular), but my talented cast mates as well. Never forgotten. @naturi4real @josephsikora4 @misslloren @lala @michaelraineyjr @shane_m_johnson @theonlyelizabethrodriguez @therealvictorgarber @realdonshea for game ONE on… & ALL past & present teammates! +Thank you #GlynnTurman for giving me a lifetime of a mentor & champion of my marathon🤜🏾🦅🦅🤛🏾. A gift you are. @mrsjaeh thank you for the infamous prayer of me embracing my power months before this job was brought by God. A lasting prayer answered. **& to EVERY family member, friend, colleague & most imperatively…FAN who finds themselves at an impasse between that ever present Real & Fiction right now of whether your ghOst has become just THAT…a ghost…And are in rage because of it….i overstand your emotion & if Ghost has taught you anything…..watch the company you keep & keep the company you watch. 👊🏾
But again, Kemp made sure to point out that Hardwick will also be in the remaining five episodes when Power returns January 5, 2020.
“All I can say is that he’s in the last five episodes.”
Welp, we won’t know #WhoShotGhost until then, but as you can imagine, Twitter had some serious thoughts about the mid-season finale. You can peep them all in the gallery below.
Photo: SOPA Images / Getty
‘Power’ Showrunner Courtney Kemp Talks #WhoShotGhost Plus Twitter Reactions To The Mid-Season Finale was originally published on hiphopwired.com