The Barbie movie premiere went down at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday night, and the actors and actresses came through donning fabulous Barbiecore looks. From floor-length gowns to two-piece sets, we’ve got the details on the stars’ elaborate ensembles.

The Barbie movie, which hits theaters on July 21st, is a vibrant film about self-discovery and self-love. It stars heavy hitters like Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Emerald Fennell, Alexandra Shipp, and Kingsley Ben-Adir, to name a few. It’s exciting to see the veteran Mattel toy come to life on the big screen and make an indelible mark in the fashion industry. The doll has inspired a lifestyle, making this movie an already-fan favorite and even more enticing to see.

The LA movie premiere brought out more than just the actors and actresses in the film. Celebrities like Nicki Minaj (the rap Barbie), Karrueche, and H.E.R. sizzled on the pink carpet in fancy attire. Jump in below to see who showed up and showed rocking chic Barbie-approved looks.

Red Carpet Rundown: Best Looks From The ‘Barbie’ Movie Premiere was originally published on hellobeautiful.com