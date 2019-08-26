Red Carpet Rundown: The Details On Cardi B’s Vintage ‘Hustlers’ Premiere Dress

Cardi B declared herself the “dog walker” in a social media post showing off her Hustler’s movie premiere outfit and the rapper-turned-actress stole the carpet in a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier dress. The retro form-hugging dress is apparently 25 years old and originally worn by Helena Christensen on the Fall 1995 runway, says Vogue. The Press rap star topped off the look with a 90s flip hairstyle and bantu knots.

Cardi’s co-stars J. Lo and KeKe Palmer were also red carpet ready. J. Lo graced the event in a burgundy leather dress and beret, while KeKe kept it cute and on trend with big hair clips.

Hustlers follows the journey of a group of strippers out for a big payday against their former Wall St. clients. Catch it in theaters September 13.

See the cast on the carpet, below:

