Cardi B declared herself the “dog walker” in a social media post showing off her Hustler’s movie premiere outfit and the rapper-turned-actress stole the carpet in a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier dress. The retro form-hugging dress is apparently 25 years old and originally worn by Helena Christensen on the Fall 1995 runway, says Vogue. The Press rap star topped off the look with a 90s flip hairstyle and bantu knots.
Cardi’s co-stars J. Lo and KeKe Palmer were also red carpet ready. J. Lo graced the event in a burgundy leather dress and beret, while KeKe kept it cute and on trend with big hair clips.
Hustlers follows the journey of a group of strippers out for a big payday against their former Wall St. clients. Catch it in theaters September 13.
See the cast on the carpet, below:
Red Carpet Rundown: The Details On Cardi B’s Vintage ‘Hustlers’ Premiere Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Photo Call For STX Entertainment’s “Hustlers”Source:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 25: Cardi B attends STX Entertainment’s “Hustlers” Photo Call at Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on August 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,film industry,california,city of los angeles,purse,sunglasses,yellow,dress,brown,green color,multi colored,shoe,metallic,hoop earring,spotted,photo call,high heels,gold colored,strappy shoe,long sleeved,print dress,sheath dress,open toe,four seasons hotel,mid calf length,graphic print,multi colored dress,gold shoe,tinted sunglasses,beverly hills – california,midi dress,cardi b,green purse,hustlers – 2019 film
2. Photo Call For STX Entertainment’s “Hustlers”Source:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 25: (L-R) Keke Palmer, Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, and Constance Wu attend STX Entertainment’s “Hustlers” Photo Call at Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on August 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,film industry,california,city of los angeles,four people,photo call,jennifer lopez,four seasons hotel,keke palmer,beverly hills – california,cardi b,constance wu,hustlers – 2019 film
3. 2019 Getty Entertainment – Social Ready ContentSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 25: Cardi B attends STX Entertainment’s “Hustlers” Photo Call at Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on August 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,film industry,california,city of los angeles,sunglasses,three quarter length,photo call,four seasons hotel,beverly hills – california,cardi b,square – composition,hustlers – 2019 film
4. Photo Call For STX Entertainment’s “Hustlers”Source:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 25: Lili Reinhart pose at the Photo Call For STX Entertainment’s “Hustlers” at Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on August 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,portrait,film industry,headshot,california,city of los angeles,sunglasses,photo call,four seasons hotel,beverly hills – california,lili reinhart,hustlers – 2019 film
5. Photo Call For STX Entertainment’s “Hustlers”Source:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 25: Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B pose at the Photo Call For STX Entertainment’s “Hustlers” at Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on August 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,usa,portrait,film industry,california,city of los angeles,two people,yellow,dress,brown,three quarter length,multi colored,hoop earring,spotted,photo call,leather,long sleeved,print dress,jennifer lopez,draped,sheath dress,four seasons hotel,brown dress,graphic print,beret,leather dress,multi colored dress,mock turtleneck,tinted sunglasses,beverly hills – california,cardi b,hustlers – 2019 film
6. Photo Call For STX Entertainment’s “Hustlers”Source:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 25: Cardi B attends the Photo Call For STX Entertainment’s “Hustlers” at Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on August 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,looking at camera,film industry,california,city of los angeles,purse,sunglasses,yellow,dress,brown,green color,multi colored,shoe,looking over shoulder,metallic,hoop earring,spotted,photo call,high heels,gold colored,strappy shoe,long sleeved,print dress,sheath dress,open toe,four seasons hotel,mid calf length,graphic print,multi colored dress,gold shoe,tinted sunglasses,beverly hills – california,midi dress,cardi b,green purse,hustlers – 2019 film
7. Photo Call For STX Entertainment’s “Hustlers”Source:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 25: Jennider Lopez attends the Photo Call For STX Entertainment’s “Hustlers” at Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on August 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,film industry,california,city of los angeles,dress,brown,pleated,shoe,metallic,long dress,photo call,leather,gold colored,pointed toe,draped,four seasons hotel,brown dress,cap toe shoe,ankle length,beret,leather dress,gold shoe,mock turtleneck,three quarter length sleeve,beverly hills – california,hustlers – 2019 film
8. Photo Call For STX Entertainment’s “Hustlers”Source:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 25: Jennider Lopez attends the Photo Call For STX Entertainment’s “Hustlers” at Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on August 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,film industry,california,city of los angeles,photo call,four seasons hotel,beverly hills – california,hustlers – 2019 film
9. Photo Call For STX Entertainment’s “Hustlers”Source:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 25: Keke Palmer, Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Lorene Scafaria and Lili Reinhart attend the Photo Call For STX Entertainment’s “Hustlers” at Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on August 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,film industry,california,city of los angeles,medium group of people,photo call,jennifer lopez,four seasons hotel,keke palmer,beverly hills – california,cardi b,lili reinhart,constance wu,hustlers – 2019 film,lorene scafaria