12 Stunning Photos Of Regina Hall

1. Atlanta Red Carpet Screening Of "Little" With Regina Hall, Issa Rae, Marsai Martin, Will Packer And Tina Gordon At Regal Atlantic Station Source:Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 04: Actress Regina Hall attends "Little" Atlanta red carpet screening at Regal Atlantic Station on April 04, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Universal)

2. Beautycon Festival New York 2019 – Day 1 Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 06: Regina Hall attends Beautycon Festival New York 2019 at Jacob Javits Center on April 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Beautycon)

3. The Premiere Of Universal Pictures "Little" – Arrivals Source:Getty WESTWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 08: Actress Regina Hall attends the premiere of Universal Pictures "Little" at The Regency Village Theatre on April 08, 2019 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

4. 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones – Arrivals Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Regina Hall attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tony Barson/FilmMagic)

5. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion – Arrivals Source:Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Regina Hall attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

6. The Metropolitan Museum Of Art's 2019 Costume Institute Benefit "Camp: Notes On Fashion" Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – MAY 6: Regina Hall attends The Metropolitan Museum Of Art's 2019 Costume Institute Benefit "Camp: Notes On Fashion" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

7. FYC Red Carpet Event For Showtimes' "Black Monday" Source:Getty NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 14: Regina Hall attends FYC Red Carpet Event For Showtimes' "Black Monday" at Saban Media Center on May 14, 2019 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

8. SIFF 2019 Tribute To Regina Hall Source:Getty SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – JUNE 02: Actress Regina Hall poses for a photo at the Egyptian Theater on June 02, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Suzi Pratt/Getty Images for SIFF)

9. Celebrities Visit SiriusXM – June 10, 2019 Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 10: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Actress Regina Hall visits SiriusXM Studios on June 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

10. Regina Hall attends the Shaft Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square… Source:Getty AMC AT LINCOLN CENTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – 2019/06/10: Regina Hall attends the Shaft Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

11. 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards – Arrivals Source:Getty SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 23: Regina Hall attends the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 23, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)