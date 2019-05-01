Remy Ma Arrested After Allegedly Punching Former ‘LHH’ Co-Star In The Face

Remy Ma in a whole heap of trouble after allegedly punching her former Love & Hip Hop cast mate Brittney Taylor in the face after a concert last month. The rap star was arrested and faces an assault charge after turning herself in today, TMZ reports. Remy reportedly saw a judge earlier today, who set her bail at $1,500.

Photos of Brittney Taylor with a black eye surfaced online weeks ago. Taylor accused Remy of punching her in the face over a dispute involving her daughter.

Taylor’s social media pages have been bombarded with fans, who feel like she snitched on Remy, leaving rat emojis in her comment section.

Remy’s attorney, Dawn Florio denies Taylor’s accusations claiming there’s a discrepancy in her story surrounding the time of the incident. Florio claims there is surveillance footage showing Remy at home around 9:30 when Taylor says the incident happened.

The judge issued a restraining order against Remy and put her on an 8pm curfew.

Meanwhile, #BlackTwitter is polarized about which side to take. While some feel Brittney “snitched,” others feel like Remy should have known better.

