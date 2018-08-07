10 Wealthy Black Women Who Aren’t Oprah Or Beyoncé

Meet the phenomenal coin kweens!
1. Sheila Johnson
Johnson is an American businesswoman, co-founder of BET, CEO of Salamander Hotels and Resorts, and the first African-American woman to attain a net worth of at least one billion dollars.
2. Hajia Bola Shagaya
Shagaya is a Nigerian businesswoman and fashion enthusiast with an estimated net worth of $600 million.
3. Alice Walker
The novelist, best known for writing The Color Purple (which won her a Pulitzer Award), has a net worth of $300 million.
4. Cathy HughesSource:Getty
Hughes became the first and only African-American woman to head a publicly traded corporation when her TV One network went public in 1988. She currently has a net worth of $460 million.
5. Isabel dos Santos
The 45-year old is an Angolan businesswoman, Africa’s richest woman and the eldest child of Angola’s former President José Eduardo dos Santos. She has an estimated net worth of $3.5 billion.
6. Mama Ngina Kenyatta
84-year-old Mama Ngina”, is the former First Lady of Kenya. The Kenyatta family has investments in banking, education, farming, hospitality, insurance, manufacturing and real estate, though Mama Kenyatta likes to keep a low profile.
7. Wendy Appelbaum
Appelbaum is the owner of De Morgenzen Wine Estate and is listed as South Africa’s richest woman with a net worth of around $600 million.
8. Folorunso Alakija
The 61-year-old Nigerian billionaire is a fashion designer and Executive Director of FAMFA Oil, the gas and oil exploration and production company.
9. Bridgette Radebe
Radebe, who started out as a mineworker, is the founder of the company Mmakau Mining which mines coal, chrome, gold, uranium and platinum
10. Janice Bryant Howroyd
Janice is founder and Chief Executive Officer of The ACT-1 Group, the largest privately held, woman owned workforce solutions company founded in the U.S. She has a net worth of $420 million.