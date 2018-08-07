10 Wealthy Black Women Who Aren’t Oprah Or Beyoncé

Posted August 7, 2018

Meet the phenomenal coin kweens!

10 Wealthy Black Women Who Aren’t Oprah Or Beyoncé was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Sheila Johnson

Our WCW today, Sheila C. Johnson. She is the first African-American woman to be an owner or partner in 3 professional sports franchises: the Washington Capitals (NHL), the Washington Wizards (NBA), and the Washington Mystics (WNBA) where she serves as President and Managing Partner. She is also the first African American female billionaire and co-founded the BET Network. In addition, she is founder and CEO of one of the countries top golf resorts, @salamanderhotels and is the vice chair of Monumental Sports and Entertainment 🏀 Be fearless in the pursuit of what sets your soul on fire Game Change Hers! #wcw #wednesday #GameChangeHers @gamechangehers #womenwhoinspire #womeninbasketball #womeninhockey #prosports #womeninsport #womeninsports #womeninsportsmatter #womeninleadership #sportsbiz #sportscareers #sportscareer #wnba #nba #nhl #monumentalsports #salamanderhotels #wizards #capitals #mystics #washingtondcsports #dcsports #femalebillionaire #sheilajohnson

A post shared by Haute Vie Africa (@hautevie_africa) on

Johnson is an American businesswoman, co-founder of BET, CEO of Salamander Hotels and Resorts, and the first African-American woman to attain a net worth of at least one billion dollars.

2. Hajia Bola Shagaya

Shagaya is a Nigerian businesswoman and fashion enthusiast with an estimated net worth of $600 million.

3. Alice Walker

The novelist, best known for writing The Color Purple (which won her a Pulitzer Award), has a net worth of $300 million.

4. Cathy Hughes

Cathy Hughes Source:Getty

Hughes became the first and only African-American woman to head a publicly traded corporation when her TV One network went public in 1988. She currently has a net worth of $460 million.

5. Isabel dos Santos

The 45-year old is an Angolan businesswoman, Africa’s richest woman and the eldest child of Angola’s former President José Eduardo dos Santos. She has an estimated net worth of $3.5 billion.

6. Mama Ngina Kenyatta

84-year-old Mama Ngina”, is the former First Lady of Kenya. The Kenyatta family has investments in banking, education, farming, hospitality, insurance, manufacturing and real estate, though Mama Kenyatta likes to keep a low profile.

7. Wendy Appelbaum

Appelbaum is the owner of De Morgenzen Wine Estate and is listed as South Africa’s richest woman with a net worth of around $600 million.

8. Folorunso Alakija

Keep Learning and Relearning. Albert Einstein, a German physicist and Nobel Prizewinner once said, “once you stop learning, you start dying”. To keep a positive mindset, you must always seek knowledge continuously, it increases your self-esteem. Each day learn something new, and just as important, relearn something old. ~Robert Brault Learning exposes you to possibilities and opportunities you never knew existed. Learning and relearning keeps you flexible and open to ideas. Today’s work environment is a competitive one. Employers are looking for employees who are knowledgeable and skilled and who want to deliver value to their company on a regular basis. There is also much to be gained personally by staying on top of your profession – the feeling of fulfillment you’ve after learning something new cannot be measured. Invest time in your career and possibly increase your earning potential. The thrill of challenging yourself and accomplishing something can bring a wonderful sense of personal fulfillment. Sometimes we need to do things for ourselves; because they make us feel better and make us feel empowered. Knowledge truly is power. Make it your goal to learn something new each and every day! God bless you. #NuggetsByFA #FolorunsoAlakija #KnowledgeIsPower

A post shared by Folorunso Alakija (@alakijaofficial) on

The 61-year-old Nigerian billionaire is a fashion designer and Executive Director of FAMFA Oil, the gas and oil exploration and production company.

9. Bridgette Radebe

Radebe, who started out as a mineworker, is the founder of the company Mmakau Mining which mines coal, chrome, gold, uranium and platinum

10. Janice Bryant Howroyd

Take a moment to appreciate where you are 💕

A post shared by Janice Bryant Howroyd (@jbryanthowroyd) on

Janice is founder and Chief Executive Officer of The ACT-1 Group, the largest privately held, woman owned workforce solutions company founded in the U.S. She has a net worth of $420 million.

×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close