10 Wealthy Black Women Who Aren’t Oprah Or Beyoncé

Our WCW today, Sheila C. Johnson. She is the first African-American woman to be an owner or partner in 3 professional sports franchises: the Washington Capitals (NHL), the Washington Wizards (NBA), and the Washington Mystics (WNBA) where she serves as President and Managing Partner. She is also the first African American female billionaire and co-founded the BET Network. In addition, she is founder and CEO of one of the countries top golf resorts, @salamanderhotels and is the vice chair of Monumental Sports and Entertainment 🏀 Be fearless in the pursuit of what sets your soul on fire Game Change Hers! #wcw #wednesday #GameChangeHers @gamechangehers #womenwhoinspire #womeninbasketball #womeninhockey #prosports #womeninsport #womeninsports #womeninsportsmatter #womeninleadership #sportsbiz #sportscareers #sportscareer #wnba #nba #nhl #monumentalsports #salamanderhotels #wizards #capitals #mystics #washingtondcsports #dcsports #femalebillionaire #sheilajohnson

