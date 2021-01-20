Sneaker Head Twitter Reacts To Dior Jordan 1s Spotted at Joe Biden’s Inauguration was originally published on cassiuslife.com
1.
The only appropriate Jordan to wear at the inauguration is the Union x Air Jordan 1, to represent our desires to create a more perfect union and come together as one.— brendandunne (@brendandunne) January 20, 2021
2.
i knew i recognized those dior 1s from somewhere pic.twitter.com/BbR2W9fYh1— joe (@slim_reap3r) January 20, 2021
3.
I simply MUST know who showed up to the inauguration in Dior Air Jordan 1s. Please send tips to gross@politico.com! https://t.co/PiNSrsngRd— Garrett Ross (@garrett_ross) January 20, 2021
4.
Yo who just walked on to the Inauguration stage with Jordan 1 Air Diors?! #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/tqk2fXuiOl— Kris Pangilinan (@KrisReports) January 20, 2021
5.
You know whoever wore those 1s had their fit laid out on the bed last night😭 https://t.co/D8aY8THzE8— 🇺🇸🇹🇹King_Noreiga🇧🇧🇵🇦 (@tjkhalifa) January 20, 2021
6.
“i’m gonna be the 1st mf to rock Jordans to the inauguration...yes” pic.twitter.com/7q92KlSw8v— 🇭🇹 ᵀ ᴿ ᴵ ᴸ ᴸ ᴵ ᴼ ᴺ ᴬ ᴵ ᴿ ᴱ 🇯🇲 (@IT_Trillionaire) January 20, 2021
7.
Nigga wore Jordan 1’s to the inauguration I love my people 🤣 #Respectfully— Respectfully Justin (@JustinLaboy) January 20, 2021
8.
Shout out to whoever is at the Inauguration in Dior 1s 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nsdh9X43Q3— Jordan Howenstine (@AirlessJordan) January 20, 2021
9.
Why Is Jordan the greatest basketball player of all time? Because I don’t see anyone wearing Lebrons during the presidential inauguration #jordanxdior @CarmenDeFalco @AdamAAbdalla @Jumpman23 @Dior pic.twitter.com/WTWlbJ0gLd— Jo H. (@iLLkneedragger) January 20, 2021
10.
Dior Jordans at the inauguration?— Chris (@chriisto_fr) January 20, 2021
Lol dude said fuck a dress code, the drip comes first. pic.twitter.com/1xaMPd9UFD
11.
The entire sneaker community when they saw a pair of Dior 1s in the inauguration #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/OZFeaTfYLY— Le Quack (@akaSosa13) January 20, 2021
12.
who was rocking those dior 1s tho? pic.twitter.com/5MuoFO8UuJ— Desus Nice (@desusnice) January 20, 2021
13.
Kamala Harris' nephew-in-law wore Dior 1s to the inauguration?? pic.twitter.com/viOxINBbC6— Noc B The 5 God (@nocb205) January 20, 2021
14.
Funny how someone was rockin the Dior 1s at the Inauguration and Bernie still got the most drip there pic.twitter.com/N6XYGdAmrB— 𝗛𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶 (@big_hasso) January 20, 2021
15.
Somebody walked in rocking $2,000 Dior 1s and Bernie Sanders still had the most drip in the entire room??— Tashdeed Faruk (@TKFaruk8) January 20, 2021
This is what Gucci Mane meant about “drip vs sauce”. pic.twitter.com/RdPquE7b56
16.
Sneakerheads when they saw Kamala’s nephew wearing Air Jordan Dior 1s pic.twitter.com/fzTUAKQCMD— Rich (@UptownDCRich) January 20, 2021
17.
Now we have to hear “ if he’s not wearing Dior 1s I don’t want him “ on twitter for the next 6 months https://t.co/YHvMx2KET6— John (@iam_johnw) January 20, 2021
18.
Meena Harris's husband wearing Dior 1s at the inauguration pic.twitter.com/HW2YN7M6QD— DJ Osama Spin Laden (@Negroology) January 20, 2021
19.
everybody talking bout the dior 1s meanwhile bernie got on the Ben Franklin 11s pic.twitter.com/4XvVrPONYZ— Belichick’s Forgotten Son ™️ (@patsmakemesad) January 20, 2021
20.
Let me know when y’all identify the dude in the Dior 1s.— 🇫🇷Candy🇨🇩 (@labeautenoire_3) January 20, 2021
Get his height for me too. pic.twitter.com/V4q2MKookT
21.
Dior 1s appearance!! Why y’all cut away!??! pic.twitter.com/7bCIWjtRq4— StAubyn (@karlito00o) January 20, 2021
22.
Freshest family at the inauguration. pic.twitter.com/qnLLzbIO7I— Joe Haden (@joehaden23) January 20, 2021