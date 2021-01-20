CLOSE
HomeStyle & FashionSneakers

Sneaker Head Twitter Reacts To Dior Jordan 1s Spotted at Joe Biden’s Inauguration

Posted January 20, 2021

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner

Sneaker Head Twitter Reacts To Dior Jordan 1s Spotted at Joe Biden’s Inauguration  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

More From KYSDC
Close