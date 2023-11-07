Soulja Boy Backtracks J. Cole Slander With Help From Nicki Minaj

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Soulja Boy has backtracked his J. Cole slander after a conversation with Nicki Minaj made him realize that he may have jumped the gun.

In a recent podcast interview with Lil Yachty, J. Cole admitted that he initially didn’t understand Soulja’s music, though he did develop an appreciation for it later in life.

Big Draco didn’t appreciate hearing that Cole didn’t like his music and immediately took to X to let his voice be heard.

“Pussy nigga I wrote and produced a #1 record at 17 in 2006,” Soulja tweeted. “drake just gave you your first #1 this year sit the fuck down nigga u not all that @JColeNC u don’t got a #1 solo record I do.”

However, after joining an Instagram Live session with Nicki Minaj, the Crank That rapper had to lighten his tone a bit. Nicki was able to explain to Soulja that he misunderstood what J. Cole was saying, and that the Fayetteville emcee wasn’t hating on Soulja, but was actually simply trying to show him love.

Check out the tweets and video clips below, and let us know if you think Soulja should’ve withdrawn his comments or if he should continue to stand on what he said!

