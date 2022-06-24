List of States Where Abortions are Legal and Illegal

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

This is an unfortunate day in America for many women.

The U.S. Supreme Court voted Friday to ban Roe vs. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that guaranteed the right to an abortion.

In the 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court ruled that “the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion.”

Abortion laws and restrictions vary by state and, now the federal protection has been overturned, abortion will not be accessible everywhere in the U.S.

Here is where abortion laws stand in each state, as reported by the Guttmacher Institute:

