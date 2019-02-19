Steve Harvey Apologizes, Claiming He Misspoke During His Conversation With Mo’Nique

Steve Harvey appears to have some serious remorse about how he spoke to Mo’Nique on his show last week, when he spoke over her and suggested that money trumps integrity.

The talk show host recently told PEOPLE that he wished he’s chose his words “carefully” when speaking to the Oscar winner about how her career and being blackballed in Hollywood.

“I’ve got to slow down when I’m talking,” Harvey told the publication, adding, “I can’t get into heated discussions, and I’ve got to just guard my words more carefully.”

Harvey also admitted that he regrets how the entire integrity conversation went down, which made others doubt his own integrity.

“I take full responsibility for it, it came out my mouth, so I can’t say that I didn’t say it,” Harvey said.

“But to people that really know me, I have lived my whole life as a man of integrity. So when I was referring to ‘integrity’ in that interview, I was talking about the method in which things were being done, and that is all it was.”

Harvey also used this interview to clarify parts of the debate, emphasizing that he “never questioned anybody’s principles.”

“I never questioned anybody’s principles or anybody’s causes,” he stressed.

“I was merely questioning, for the 50-minute interview, the method that she chose going about doing it — and I regret that looking back at it now, because that was a bad choice of words.”

Harvey added that he hopes that his younger fans will understand where he’s coming from.

“I shouted out and it happened, I regret it, but I want young people, the kids that come to my camps, the young people that I mentor, the fans that really respect me, to know to just charge that one to my head and not to my heart,” he said.

“Because in my heart, that is not what I have asked anyone to do. I have lived my whole life as a man of integrity, and I will stand on that, but I was really just talking about.”

Interesting.

Black Twitter seemed divided on the issue. Take a look at how the debate is currently unfolding online:

