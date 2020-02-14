New ‘Stranger Things 4’ Trailer Reveals Hopper Is Alive, Twitter Is Lit

Yeah, sorry, we hate spoilers too, but it is what is with this one. The new trailer for the forthcoming fourth season of Netflix hit Stranger Things featured a major reveal, and social media is ecstatic.

At the end of the last season, it seemed like the beloved Hopper finally took an L. However, most people didn’t fall for the jig since the post-credit scene made it obvious “someone” was alive and being held captive in Russia.

Well in the new trailer, it is revealed without a doubt that Jim Hopper, father-figure to telepathic fade deliver Eleven, is very much alive. Big gulag vibes are about as men are seen working in the snowy cold and when one in particular takes his hat off, it’s revealed to be a shaven Hopper.

Back in late 2019, the Duffer Brothers, creators of the series, revealed they’d inked a new deal with Netflix, meaning more stories will be told.

Twitter is reacting to the reveal with excitement and hilarious memes because, this is what Twitter does. Peep some of the best below.

From Russia with love… pic.twitter.com/ZWEMgy63Et — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) February 14, 2020

