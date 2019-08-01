Struggle Susie Tomi Lahren Makes Sexist Jab Towards Kamala Harris, Checked By Fox News

Tomi Lahren knows that controversy is the clear way to get people to tune in on her struggle takes, and once more the boisterous blonde used her platform for an ugly attack on Sen. Kamala Harris. After suggesting that the presidential hopeful slept her way to prominence via ex-boyfriend and former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown, Lahren caught flack online from members of Fox News along with others.
Wednesday night (July 31), Lahren tweeted out to her followers the missive towards Harris, which got the understandable response from her critics from the Left.
What was shocking is that Fox’s Kat Timpf fired back with a tweet of her own blasting Lahren for the statement.
Fox Nation’s Brit McHenry offered a similar response.
To be fair, Lahren offered a rather spineless apology in a tweet Thursday (August 1) morning.
Around the Twitterverse, the response to Tomi Lahren and her shameless attempt to stir up attention to her latest antics has been largely negative as expected. You can see some of those responses below.
Photo: Getty
