Struggle Susie Tomi Lahren Makes Sexist Jab Towards Kamala Harris, Checked By Fox News

Tomi Lahren knows that controversy is the clear way to get people to tune in on her struggle takes, and once more the boisterous blonde used her platform for an ugly attack on Sen. Kamala Harris. After suggesting that the presidential hopeful slept her way to prominence via ex-boyfriend and former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown, Lahren caught flack online from members of Fox News along with others.

Wednesday night (July 31), Lahren tweeted out to her followers the missive towards Harris, which got the understandable response from her critics from the Left.

Kamala did you fight for ideals or did you sleep your way to the top with Willie Brown? — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) August 1, 2019

What was shocking is that Fox’s Kat Timpf fired back with a tweet of her own blasting Lahren for the statement.

I am curious to know what you think bringing a woman’s personal/sexual life into this accomplishes. Men do that to us enough as it is. I’m honestly asking. https://t.co/MgO0yMrAHT — Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) August 1, 2019

Fox Nation’s Brit McHenry offered a similar response.

Do you have any idea how damaging this is to women who’ve actually been sexually harassed, assaulted or demeaned in the workplace? How much this weakens our own gender, regardless of partisanship. My goodness. — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) August 1, 2019

To be fair, Lahren offered a rather spineless apology in a tweet Thursday (August 1) morning.

I apologize for my comment on Kamala’s personal relationship. It was the wrong choice of words. There are many other things to take her to task for and I will stick to those. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) August 1, 2019

Around the Twitterverse, the response to Tomi Lahren and her shameless attempt to stir up attention to her latest antics has been largely negative as expected. You can see some of those responses below.

Photo: Getty

