Stuntin’ Like His Daddy: See All The Adorable Photos Of Trey Songz’s Son, Noah

Posted June 18, 2019

Trey Songz Hosts Festival Weekend Finale

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Trey Songz recently celebrated his first Father’s Day and we couldn’t be more happy for the singer.

When news broke that Trigga had a son, fangirls were shocked for obvious reasons, but nonetheless excited for his first born who’s a cutie, just like his pops.

See all the adorable photos of Trey Songz son, Noah, below!

💙

A post shared by treysongz (@treysongz) on

I know a different love now. Happy Father’s Day.

A post shared by treysongz (@treysongz) on

Come on man 😩😩😩

A post shared by treysongz (@treysongz) on

