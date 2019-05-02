What In The Bland Band? Black Twitter Reacts To Taylor Swift’s Borrowed Billboard Awards Performance

Taylor Swift tried it. No, like tried it, tried it. In a blatant rip-off from Beyonce’s epic and culturally iconic Coachella performance, Taylor “not so” Swift took to the Billboard Awards stage for a performance, led by a drumline, or should we say bland band after which she emerged like a plain pop tart. Swift, who is known for her originality (sike!) is being blasted on the net for not only stealing from Beyonce, reminding us why she could never even come close.

Where is Kanye when you need him?!

