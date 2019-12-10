Teyana Taylor has been everyone’s body goals for years now, but it wasn’t until after she gave birth to baby Junie that people really started to take notice.

Mrs. Shumpert‘s VMA debut as the star of Kanye West‘s “Fade” video also helped catapult her to another stratosphere of bae-ness.

But let’s be real, all the real ones know that TT’s been a young GOAT in the making. She’s talented, low-key and just FINE AF!

@Derikka45: Teyana Taylor , is so damn fine idc how many times i have to say it i need a her

@BrownSugarBaeee: Teyana Taylor look so good it don’t make no sense

The young Harlemite, mom and wife turned twenty-fine, er, 29 yesterday — and what better way to honor her than to highly some of her snackiest moments! Thank us later.

Petunia Power: All The Times Teyana Taylor Was A WHOLE Entire Snack was originally published on globalgrind.com