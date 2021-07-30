The Best Outfits From the 2021 NBA Draft was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. Jalen Green Source:Getty Jalen Green may have been the second overall pick by the Houston Rockets, but he had the best overall outfit. The bedazzled suit was Balmain, and not only was he confident enough to pull something this eclectic off, but the bell-bottoms set the whole ‘fit off. Salute.

2. Scottie Barnes Source:Getty Scottie Barnes has already gotten the stamp of approval by the biggest cheerleader for his new team, Drake, who also serves as the Toronto Raptors’ Global Ambassador. Like the 6 God, Barnes effortlessly pulled off the turtleneck-suit jacket combo and looks to be a good piece as the Raptors continue to rebuild.

3. Kai Jones Source:Getty Yup, shiny suits are definitely in this year. While not as bold as Jalen Green, Kai Jones, who stands at 6’11”, also wanted to make a statement, so he wore a suit that pops as well. The soft pink suit with a simple white button-up and paired with lowkey diamond chains and loafers made this outfit an easygoing look.

4. Cade Cunningham Source:Getty As most expected, Oklahoma State Cowboy Cade Cunningham was the first pick in the overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft after being selected by the Detriot Pistons. But it’s clear that when Cunningham gets suited and booted, he doesn’t like to go all out and prefers to keep things pretty lowkey– even for the draft. He looks to build his off-the-court brand akin to that of LeBron James, but his all-black look was the exact opposite of Bron Bron’s all-white Jesus suit from 2003