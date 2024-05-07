

Last night’s Met Gala honoring “The Garden of Time” brought out the best of the best to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and Usher kept the theme going with his lavish Secret Garden after party.

After the A-list celebrities flocked to the green carpet to show off their interpretation of this year’s theme, inspired by a 1962 short story by J.G. Ballard, they put on their party shoes and headed to one of the various after-parties hosted in the city that doesn’t sleep. Usher, who walked the carpet in a custom Alexander McQueen, quickly changed clothes and headed to his Secret Garden fete in a dapper red velvet suit with an elaborate boutonniere on his jacket.

That man SHARP!

Usher enlisted D-Nice, the DJ who kept us bumping with Club Quarantine during the COVID lockdown, to set the music vibes for the night, and he did not disappoint. Judging by the smiles in the room, attendees appeared happy to let loose from the buttoned-up Met Gala event.

RELATED: Red Carpet Rundown: The 2024 Met Gala

Teyana Taylor Hosted A Secret Sexy Pre-Met Gala Cabaret – Get Details And See Who Attended

How These Black Celebrities Left A Major Mark On The Met Gala

Celebs like Gabrielle Union and her husband made an appearance alongside designers, actors, singers, and other iconic figures. The contrast between Met Gala ensembles and the after-parties proves that after a night of full-on glamor, folks just want to unwind in comfortable yet stylish threads. The actress traded in her Michael Kors mermaid-style gown for a simple, muted brown dress.

If you’re just as interested in the Met Gala hoopla as you are in the after parties, then you’ll want to keep reading. Take a look at the stars who attended Usher’s Secret Garden fete.

Usher’s Secret Garden Met Gala After Party

Janelle Monae, Taraji P. Henson, And More Attend Usher’s Secret Garden Met Gala After Party was originally published on hellobeautiful.com