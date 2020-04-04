Vanessa Bryant On Kobe Getting Into HOF: “We Wish He Was Here To Celebrate With Us” [Video]
Posted April 4, 2020
Weso
The great Kobe Bryant is officially becoming an NBA Hall Of Famer and is well deserved for such an immaculate career. As a basketball legend, great husband & a super dad Kobe has been very missed.
Wife of Kobe, Vanessa Bryanthas done a recent interview with Rece Davis regarding her husband’s Hall Of Fame induction. Vanessa continued to speak on her husband’s career as an NBA legend saying, “We wish that he was here with us to celebrate but it’s definitely the peak of his NBA career.”
Vanessa Bryant on Kobe Bryant being inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame today. "We wish that he was here with us to celebrate but it's definitely the peak of his NBA career." pic.twitter.com/cqHr0shYSL