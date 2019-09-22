Washington Mystics One Win Away From The WNBA Finals!

1. Mystics 2019 Playoffs Source:Freealexander Media John Wall sits courtside to cheer on his DC Family, The Washington Mystics.

2. Mystics 2019 Playoffs Source:Freealexander Media Bradley Beal sits courtside to cheer on his DC Family, The Washington Mystics.

3. Mystics 2019 Playoffs Source:Freealexander Media The crowd cheers on the team! The energy and support at The Entertainment and Sports Arena is unbelievable!

4. Mystics 2019 Playoffs Source:Freealexander Media Elena Delle Donne is the well deserved 2019 WNBA MVP!

5. Mystics 2019 Playoffs Source:Freealexander Media Liz Cambage and Elena Delle Donne in Game 2 of the WNBA Semi-Finals.

6. Mystics 2019 Playoffs Source:Freealexander Media Emma Meesseman was very confident and comfortable shooting from the 3 in this series. She shoots over A’Ja Wilson.

7. Mystics 2019 Playoffs Source:Freealexander Media Forward, Latoya Sanders has played a major role for the team in knockinig down the open shoots created by her teammates.

8. Mystics 2019 Playoffs Source:Freealexander Media Thomas Bryant and Troy Brown Jr, from the Washington Wizards sit courtside to cheer on their DC Family, The Washington Mystics.

9. Mystics 2019 Playoffs Source:Freealexander Media Elena Delle Donne makes shot over Liz Cambage. Liz Cambage is 6’8″ and causes a challenge anytime she’s on the floor.

10. Mystics 2019 Playoffs Source:Freealexander Media Washington Mystics vs Las Vegas Aces Semi-Finals Game 2.

11. Mystics 2019 Playoffs Source:Freealexander Media Elena Delle Donne in Game 2 of the 2019 WNBA Semi-Finals.

12. Mystics 2019 Playoffs Source:Freealexander Media Aerial Powers in Game 2 of the 2019 WNBA Semi-Finals

13. Mystics 2019 Playoffs Source:Freealexander Media Natasha Cloud and Latoya Sanders not making it easy for the Aces during this series.

14. Mystics 2019 Playoffs Source:Freealexander Media Elena Delle Donne in Game 2 of the 2019 WNBA Semi-Finals.

15. Washington Mystics Fans Source:Radio One Digital After a taking care of home court and leading the series 2-0, Natasha Cloud signs her autograph and takes photos with fans.

18. Washington Mystics Fans Source:Radio One Digital Mystics Fan shows love for the team during Go-Go Night! This night was to celebrate DC’s Go-Go music and get the crows excited for the 2nd Capital City Go-Go season (NBA G-League).

19. Washington Mystics Fans Source:Radio One Digital Washington Mystics Fans show their support!

20. Washington Mystics Fans Source:Radio One Digital Washington Mystics Fans show their support for their home team!

21. Washington Mystics Fans Source:Radio One Digital Washington Mystics fans show their support for Natasha Cloud and the Washington Mystics.

22. Washington Mystics Fans Source:Radio One Digital Mother brings her daughter out to the Entertainment and Sports Arena to cheer on the Washington Mystics.

23. Washington Mystics Game Source:12NineVisuals Natasha Cloud is complete control of crowd!

24. Washington Mystics Game Source:12NineVisuals Aerial Powers on the free-throw line.

25. Washington Mystics Game Source:12NineVisuals Washinton Mystics Warm-Up.