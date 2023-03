Baes & Baddies: Supremely Stacked Shadée Monique Is More Than Just Joe Budden’s Boo

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Shadée Monique is just the type of beauty for us to feature in our latest edition of Baes & Baddies, a segment we’ve neglected for far too long here at Hip-Hop Wired. While most people will automatically connect Shadée Monique to her beau Joe Budden, she is definitely her own woman.

There isn’t much information out there about Shadée Monique, who posts on Instagram under the name @therealcateyes. What we do know is that she runs her own clothing boutique, Bawdy Essentials, and often appears as an off-camera voice on The Joe Budden Podcast.

Respectfully speaking, Ms. Monique is a shapely goddess of a woman with curves that will stop traffic in any major city. While we don’t know much about her relationship with Budden beyond a few photos here and there, the couple is going strong after years of dating and we always salute Black Love on these pages.

Again, thank you to Shadée Monique (and salaute to Joe Budden, NOT TOO MUCH ON JOE!) for allowing us to bring back Baes & Baddies in style. Check out the gallery below.

