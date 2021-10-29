Yung Miami’s New Song, ‘Rap Freaks’ Has Social Media Snappin! [Video & Lyrics]

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Yung Miami said she said what she said!

Social Media is going crazy after Yung Miami dropped her new solo track, ‘Rap Freaks’ and trust and believe, it’s about to stir a lot of pots. She literally addressed different rappers, couples, a football player, and details exactly what she wants to “do” with them.

From Megan Thee Stallion, Durk & India , Moneybagg Yo & Ari, Meek Mill, Lil Baby & Da Baby, 50 cent, Diddy, Future & Lori, Tom Brady, she legit comes at them all.

Yung Miami talks about SHOCKING! Megan Thee Stallion & Yung Miami Kissing and them keeping it on the hush. Lol Megan went on Instagram live and was cracking up with Yung Miami’s “roaches” with “buenas noches” bar.

India tweets, “I wanna go to Miami” and Yung Miami responds with, “come, I’m waiting” with the tongue emoji.

Miami says she wants to go Baby on Baby.

She tells Future she “ain’t nothing like Lori”

She tells Moneybagg Yo to come through and leave his girl at home.

Sadly says, she couldn’t even picture her doing anything with Kodak.

Lol chile, this song is just a lot. Listen right here below.

