FIRST LISTEN: Miguel – “Kaleidoscope Dream” [ALBUM STREAM]

Singer-songwriter Miguel is set to drop his second project Kaleidoscope Dream on October 2nd. The “Adorn” crooner is giving fans a sneak preview of the full album before it hits shelves on NPR.

Kaleidoscope Dream boasts an eclectic mix of sounds. Some tracks feature the sexy slow burning R&B hot enough to steam up any bedroom, while others blend funk, hip-hop, and R&B for a nice concoction of sounds. Miguel took a different approach with the release of this album. He dropped a pair of three-track EPs and will reveal the final five songs when the album is officially on sale.

Do yourself a favor and check out the preview of Kaleidoscope Dream over at NPR.org.

