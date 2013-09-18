Social Media Beef: Was Ciara Wrong For Firing Back At Cyber Bully?

Ciara was not here for the shade that one of her twitter followers was throwing and she did something about it. This week, the body partying singer was over the messiness in her mentions and got in her feelings after noticing someone on twitter coming for her when she didn’t send for them. After Ciara saw a pic of the follower she decided to clap back:

Ciara later deleted the tweets and headed over to instagram with a softer more user friendly message. She posted:

“Sometimes you want to go off when people say mean things about u, it’s like what’s the point? When you respond like them it’s never good either =) u give them too much shine, that’s exactly what they want. Best Response Is 2 Pray 4 Them and Keep Moving #I’mHumanJustLike You #No1′sPerfect,”

Was Ciara wrong for firing back at her twitter bully?

Send me your comments on twitter/instagram @EZSTREET

Also On 93.9 WKYS: