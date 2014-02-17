Nipsey Hussle Wanted by LAPD!

A warrant has been issued!
Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle may be enjoying the later part of his ‘Crenshaw’ mixtape world tour, but with latest news it could be coming to an end very soon. While Nipsey was out entertaining his fans over the country, he missed a court date for a 2012 arrest. But is it the fault of Nipsey of his lawyer that the warrant was issued!?
Nipsey Hussle caught a charge in 2012 for driving with a suspended license. Last Thursday, a pretrial was scheduled for Hussle in LA in which he missed; (yes it is 2014 but you know how the court system is…SMH). Now supposedly, Nipsey hired a lawyer to represent him while he was out on tour. This logic makes sense, being that he was out building his career.
It hasn’t been said whether or not Nipsey has made his way back home to LA to answer to the warrant. He is however scheduled to be overseas right now for the tour. We shall see what is to come as this story develops.
-JaLisa Dove
#NOstoplights
Follow ME on Twitter AND Instagram @ayejuju__
