Kevin Hart Had The Worst Day Ever

kysdc Staff | 06.14.16
Kevin Hart‘s home was broken into over the weekend, at which point half a million dollars worth of jewelry and clothes were taken from his property.

Law enforcement tells TMZ that the backdoor to the comedic actor’s Tarzana, CA home was “pried open” while he and his family were gone.

The site also reports: “Kevin — who was in Miami training with [football player] Ndamukong Suh — came home Monday and reported the theft. We’re told the house has surveillance cameras inside and out and cops are combing through video for a lead. Interestingly … Hart’s house sits in an uber exclusive neighborhood behind 2 security gates.”

Hopefully, police are able to find the culprit(s) sooner rather than later, so Kevin and his loved ones can get some closure. On a more positive note, his movie Central Intelligence (also starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) is due out June 17th.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

