[Music Video] D.R.A.M. – Broccoli (Feat Lil Yatchy)

DJ Freeez
I’m convinced that Big Baby D.R.A.M. is on the rise with these sublty rising hits such as his 2015 smash, “Cha Cha.” The Hampton native is back with help from the 2016 XXL Freshman, Lil Yatchy, or also known as “Lil Boat.” Although D.R.A.M. missed his 2016 XXL Freshman slot, it has not hindered him from the #1 streamed song on Soundcloud for the past few months! This new visual reminds listeners to pass on positivity.

