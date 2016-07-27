Black Moms Who Lost Kids To Violence Help Clinton Shape Police Reforms

On the second night of the Democratic National Convention, the Mothers of the Movement took the stage to share why they are supporting Hillary Clinton for president during an emotional and heart-wrenching address to delegates.

Geneva Reed-Veal, the mother of Sandra Bland – who was found dead hanging in a jail cell after an “unlawful traffic stop” and an “unlawful arrest” – told those in attendance, “So many of our children are gone, but they are not forgotten.”

“I am here with Hillary Clinton tonight because she is a leader and a mother who will say our children’s names.”

Lucia McBath, mother of Jordan Davis – who was killed over an argument about loud music – announced, “Hillary Clinton isn’t afraid to say Black Lives Matter.”

She continued, “She isn’t afraid to sit at a table with grieving mothers and bare the full force of our anguish.”

In an apparent dig at Donald Trump, McBath said Clinton “doesn’t build walls around her heart.”

“Not only did she listen to our problems, she invited us to become a part of the solution.”

Sybrina Fulton, mother of Trayvon Martin – who was killed while walking home from a convenience store – shared her belief that “Hillary Clinton has the compassion and understanding to support grieving mothers.”

She later added, “This is not about being politically correct, this is about saving our children … that’s why we’re here tonight with Hillary Clinton and that’s why in memory of our children we are imploring you, all of you, to vote this election day.”

During Tuesday’s edition of NewsOne Now, Roland Martin and his panel of guests discussed the remarks made by the Mothers of the Movement.

Dr. Jason Johnson shared with Martin how cynical he was about the Mothers of the Movement’s involvement in the 2016 presidential campaign and said he thought it was “ghoulish the way that some of these women were being used.”

“But the longer I’ve seen them active on the campaign trail, it’s very clear there is a policy element to this – it wasn’t just Bernie and Hillary using Black death and tragedy in order to shortcut through empathy.”

