Did Hillary Clinton & Black Journalists Miss An Opportunity?

The Black press, one of the most important aspects of the media in America, is tasked with asking the tough questions and holding the powers that be accountable not only for their actions, but for the words they use and their intent as it relates to the Black community.

The Black press has come under fire in recent days after former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s appearance at the NABJ/NAHJ annual conference in Washington, D.C. for not taking the opportunity to confront the Democratic presidential candidate with tough questions.

In an Op-Ed on TheRoot.com, Dr. Jason Johnson wrote:

“Speaking to the largest gathering of minority journalists in the United States, Clinton had the opportunity to influence the next 90 days of stories, op-eds and think pieces.

At the same time, the NABJ/NAHJ had the crucial opportunity to ask some tough probing questions …. In the end I believe both the NABJ/NAHJ conference and Clinton weren’t up to the challenge.”

NewsOne Now guest host Avis Jones-DeWeever and her panel of guests discussed the lack of hard questions being sent Clinton’s way during the NABJ/NAHJ.

Eugene Craig III, Vice Chairman, Maryland Republican Party, called the soft Q&A a “missed opportunity,” and said, “Hillary Clinton played a 1980s playbook.”

Craig explained the ’80s playbook as a politician attending a predominantly minority event, name-dropping, and making “some associative references” resulting in the audience accepting her, clapping, and moving forward.

Craig faults the journalists for not pressing Clinton. As he continued his critique of the event, Craig said, “Y’all don’t ask her what’s her real play for criminal justice reform – you guys don’t push that envelope forward the same that we would push to presidential [candidate] Trump?”

“If I do get the opportunity to sit across from her (Hillary Clinton), I do have questions for her as a Black man – not as a Republican – as a Black man,” said Craig.

Watch guest host Avis Jones-DeWeever and the NewsOne Now panel discuss Hillary Clinton’s appearance at the NABJ/NAHJ conference in the video clip above.

