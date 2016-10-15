Lauren London Responds To Rumors She’s About to Be a Single Mom

Lauren London and her longtime partner Nipsey Hussle have been facing rumors that they called it quits all Summer 16, despite the fact that the couple welcomed a child just last month.

Nipsey first tried shutting them rumors all the way back in August, by quoting Jay Z and Snoop:

Well, that didn’t seem to work. So now London, who generally prefers to keep her private life off of social media has had to take to Instagram to deny the rumors as well. In a since-deleted post, London slammed the breakup allegations asking who the “sources” were that were spreading this apparently untrue rumors.

For now, it looks like London and Nip are still together and worried only about raising their newborn baby Kross. Now, can we just leave them alone?

SOURCE: Instagram | PHOTO: Getty

