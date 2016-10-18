Will Donald Trump Speak At Howard University?

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump continues to believe that he will do well with African-American voters on Election Day.

The Trump campaign is also attempting to hold an event on the campus of Howard University, but according to an email from Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick, “[his] administration hasn’t invited Mr. Trump to campus.”

Not only is Trump trying to hold an event at Howard, the flamboyant reality TV show star turned presidential candidate also wants to make an appearance at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York.

Roland Martin said the following about Trump’s attempts to secure these locations for a campaign event: “Does he think the spirit of James Brown and Stokely Carmichael is going to rub off on him if he appears at these venues?”

Eugene Craig, III, Vice Chairman of the Maryland Republican Party, said, “I think it’s interesting that they can’t get an event at Howard University. Howard accepts everybody and anybody. Howard University promotes the free thinking of ideas.”

He added, “For Omarosa to be a professor there and they won’t give her a venue to bring her candidate – I think that is hilarious.”

Craig, who has called the Trump campaign out for their lack of African-American outreach, doesn’t believe Team Trump is serious about holding an event on an HBCU campus.

Martin then cast out an open invitation for “The Donald” to make an appearance on the campus of Howard University, saying, “If Donald Trump wants to come to Howard University, I am sure Howard University will be willing to welcome Donald Trump – if Donald Trump will say, ‘I will agree to sit down in an interview with Roland Martin.’”

The NewsOne Now host continued, “I will even post the questions on Twitter for you to see them in advance … ’cause he probably wouldn’t be able to answer those questions.”

Watch Roland Martin and the NewsOne Now panel discuss Team Trump’s attempt to hold an event at Howard University in the video clip above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

