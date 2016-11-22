Meals With Misha: Chocolate Mousse Brownie Trifle

Do you really need an excuse to make a delicious chocolate dessert?

The holiday season is here which means your social life Is about to get a lot busier. When it’s time for your next get-together, call dibs on making dessert and try my Chocolate Mousse Brownie Trifle recipe. You’ll impress your friends and get to have a bowl full of this chocolatey goodness.

It’s a win-win.

To save time, you can purchase store-bought brownies and canned whipped cream. All the items you need for this recipe can be found at Walmart!

Check out the step-by-step directions below and peep the video up top for a visual.

Ingredients:

Prepared Brownies (Boxed or store-bought)

16 Oz Heavy Whipping Cream

1/4 Cup Sugar

1 Teaspoon Vanilla

3.9 Oz Instant Chocolate Pudding Mix

1/2 Cup Water

14 Oz. Sweetened Condensed Milk

Chocolate Bar

Directions:

Make brownies according to package instructions. Let cool completely, then crumble brownies into bite-size pieces, set aside.

In a medium size bowl, whip together heavy cream, sugar, and vanilla until stiff peaks form.

In a large bowl, mix together chocolate pudding mix, water, and sweetened condensed milk. Once combined, fold in half of the whipped cream.

Time to assemble the trifle.

In the trifle glass, layer brownies followed by the chocolate mousse and then the whipped cream. Continue until it reaches the top of the bowl. Make your last layer whipped cream.

Top with shaved chocolate.

Refrigerate for four hours, overnight if possible.

Serve and enjoy!

