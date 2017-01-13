EXCLUSIVE: @Migos Have The Number One Song In The Country And Ain’t “Bothered” About Soulja Boy [VIDEO]

In part 1 of this exclusive, Migos stopped by The Durrty Boyz Show to celebrate having the number one song in the country, “Bad and Boujee”!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Plus, Quavo shares his thoughts on that random Soulja Boy diss and took no offense to Diddy’s rant about the state Hip-Hop.

“That shit don’t bother me…but as far as Diddy, it wasn’t no address on it so I can’t say he was talking bout us…

I just keep moving making my music, I know we hit makers, we aint no young niggas, we aint just no new beginners…we know how to get down, so its all good.”

The chart-topping trio also reveals that they filmed their newest video “T-Shirt” in Antartica and will be going on their C U L T U R E tour soon.

“We tryna bring the trap to the culture and we are leveling up on some whole nother shit.”

Their highly anticipated album, C U L T U R E drops January 27th and will feature DJ Khaled, 2 Chainz and a few other surprises you won’t be able to hear until it drops!

Pre-order C U L T U R E now in your online music stores now!

RELATED: NEW VIDEO: @Migos – ‘T-Shirt’ [WATCH]

RELATED: Migos – Bad and Boujee ft Lil Uzi Vert [VIDEO]

RELATED: The Internet’s Reaction To Donald Glover’s Migos Shout-Out At The Golden Globes Is Priceless

Text HOT to 71007 To Get Exclusives & Breaking News! (data rates may apply)