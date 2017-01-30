2017 SAG Awards Recap: Mahershala Ali, ‘Fences’ & ‘Hidden Figures’ Win Big

Black Hollywood won big at the 2017 Screen Actor’s Guild Awards and used their platform to make bold political statements and spread love-filled messages in the face of inequality.

Keep scrolling for the most memorable moments from the evening.

Mahershala Ali Takes Home Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor in a Supporting Role

poignant acceptance speech, Ali recalled a time when he and his mother were at odds over his religious choices.

andstar Mahershala Ali knows a thing or two about adversity, on the acting front and in his personal life. During his

“My mother is an ordained minister,” he explained. “I’m a Muslim. She didn’t do backflips when I called her to tell her I converted 17 yrs ago. But I tell you now, you put things to the side and I’m able to see her and she’s able to see me. We love each other. The love has grown. And that stuff is minutia. It’s not that important.”

Mahershala’s speech reminded us to focus on the big picture instead of focusing on the small things that don’t matter.

Hidden Figures Wins Big

Taraji, sparkling in a stunning in Reem Acra gown, spoke passionately for the cast, preaching about unity, love and brotherhood. The Empire actress thanked the trio of Black women behind

With her co-stars comforting one another, Taraji ended her speech with the line, “They are hidden figures no more.”

Denzel Washington Wins His First SAG Award

Denzel Washington didn’t take home a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Troy in the film-adaptation of Fences, but he scored his very first SAG award “Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role.” The honor is well-deserved and an indicator how Hollywood feels about Washington’s performance opposed to critics, who seem to favor Casey Affleck for this year’s best male performance.

Another Oscar win for Denzel will put him among the legends who have three or more Academy Awards.

We’re rooting for you Denzel.

Viola Davis Is On Her Way To Oscar Glory

Like her Fences co-star Denzel Washington,made history Sunday night. The actress became the first Black actress to win five SAG awards, making her a clear Hollywood favorite. Furthering the theme of the evening, Viola made a point about female rights.

“But when I do say it, I’m not saying it to put myself on the outside. It’s not to be ultra-political. It’s just to raise my hand and say, ‘Are you aware that I’m here? And that I’m sexual and I have my own beauty and I have a story that needs to be told.’”

We have a feeling this is Viola’s year to win an Oscar.

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

The cast ofaccepted their third SAG award for “Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble In A Comedy Series.” But it was their colorful cast and message about diversity that stood out.

“We stand up here representing a diverse group of people, representing generations of families that have sought better life here — Nigeria, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Colombia, Ireland,” she said to a roaring crowd. “And we know that its going to be up to us, and all of you probably too…to show that what unites is stronger than the forces trying to divide us.”

Orange is the New Black Cast: “We generations of families who have sought a better life here” #SAGawards pic.twitter.com/yNH5hMwMfV — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 30, 2017

RELATED STORIES:

HAUTE HAIR: The Top Hairstyles At The 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards

Get Inspired By The Top 4 Makeup And Beauty Trends From The 2017 SAG Awards