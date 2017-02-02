You Won’t Believe What Happened To This Pastor Who Got Caught Sleeping With Another Man’s Wife

BUSTED: Pastor O. Jermaine Simmons was forced to flee woman’s house naked when her husband came home early https://t.co/B9b2LFCR4X pic.twitter.com/7JkLLgWkeT — Kissy Denise (@KissyDenise) January 31, 2017

Pastor O. Jermaine Simmons‘ life just turned into a real life soap opera.

The Tallahassee Democrat reports that the Florida pastor was in bed with a woman on January 17 when the woman’s husband arrived and reportedly threatened to kill him. After getting caught, Simmons had to do the unthinkable.

The pastor fled the apartment naked and hid behind a nearby fence, leaving behind his clothes, wallet and car keys, which the husband only returned after negotiations with police. Police decided not to charge the husband, saying he never pointed a gun at the pastor or his wife. Simmons just released his first book, I Need a Man, one week before his affair went public.

Following the incident, the pastor returned to his church, Jacob Chapel Baptist Church in Tallahassee, to confront the congregation about his sins. He told the crowd, “What I am asking of our members is your prayers and your forgiveness. I can’t speak to people on the outside. I am not Tallahassee’s pastor. I am not Florida’s pastor. I am Jacob Chapel’s pastor. You cannot defend sin.”

