Pence Honors President Lincoln For Black History Month; Twitter Reads Him For Filth

To honor the second day of Black History Month, Vice President Pence took to Twitter to give props not to anyone who is actually African-American, but to President Lincoln for freeing the slaves.

As #BlackHistoryMonth begins, we remember when Pres. Lincoln submitted the 13th Amendment, ending slavery, to the states #NationalFreedomDay — Vice President Pence (@VP) February 2, 2017

Yeah he tried it.

First off, Black History Month isn’t about honoring white saviors nor did our history begin with slavery or its abolition. Thankfully, Twitter snatched Pence’s edges clean off to remind him what these 28 days actually represent:

Maybe remember when ACTUAL BLACK PEOPLE did stuff? Besides Ben Carson + Omarosa of course. And um, about the 13th amendment… oh nevermind. https://t.co/dIPV6YAeS4 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 2, 2017

What the hell is wrong with Mike Pence and the Trump Administration? This is just down right stupid. I implore you RAISE THE BAR. https://t.co/Km5RU1WqQv — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) February 2, 2017

Donald trump really gave a black history month speech & talked about himself & mike pence praised Abraham Lincoln as part of black history😒 pic.twitter.com/t2aZ2ZXS9R — zephyr (@blasianknight) February 2, 2017

can't wait for women's history month when Pence & Tr*mp thank the brave dudes who let us have a month outside the kitchen — Franchesca Ramsey (@chescaleigh) February 2, 2017

Pence and Trump should just not speak on black history month. Not their place. Uneducated headasses lol. — Scholar (@problackpoet) February 2, 2017

"As Black History Month begins, let's somehow find a way to make this about white people I think blacks should be thankful for." -Mike Pence — Joel J. Gibbs (@JoelJGibbs) February 2, 2017

Soon after, folks brought the jokes with the trending hashtag #PenceBlackHistory:

Without the white bus driver telling Rosa Parks to get up, she wouldn't have been able to refuse. #PenceBlackHistory — Micah R. Bratton (@MBreezi) February 2, 2017

#PenceBlackHistory Let us remember sir Paul McCartney for introducing us to successful black artists like this one! pic.twitter.com/m9lFlLsyIp — Banji (@thebanjimens) February 2, 2017

"This #BHM, we bravely cheer Kirsten Dunst who broke down color barriers challenging Gabrielle Union to bring it on." #PenceBlackHistory — Martin Morrow (@martinMmorrow) February 2, 2017

As #BHM begins, we remember the landlord who allowed George & Weezy to "move on up." #PenceBlackHistory pic.twitter.com/jHqpNg1l7b — IGISC @TheKidSkoob (@TheKidSkoob) February 2, 2017

As this #BlackHistoryMonth begins we recognize Anna Kournikova. Serena is the champion that she is today because of her. #PenceBlackHistory pic.twitter.com/7wNO23GkBJ — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 2, 2017

I thank Bill Wennington for giving Michael Jordan a chance in the NBA with amazing chest passes #PenceBlackHistory pic.twitter.com/bHi5y5w3tj — Gandy (@g_dynamo) February 2, 2017

In honor of #BHM we honor the white people who voted for our first black president #PenceBlackHistory — Austin Matthews (@austin404) February 2, 2017

This is only week 2 folks. What insanity and racial insensitivity will week 3 bring?

