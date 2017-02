An amazing year for the duo and their single, “Broccoli“! Following the 2017 Grammy Nomination for “Best Rap/Sung Collaboration,” Virginia’s, Big Baby will receive an RIAA plaque, awarding him of the quadruple-platinum accomplishments!

🌳x💿💿💿💿 = Broccoli is officially 4x Platinum Idnit says thanks🐶 https://t.co/xq8gssw7zn—

D.R.A.M. (@BIGBABYDRAM) February 09, 2017

