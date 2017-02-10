Watch Jim Jones Get Emotional While Discussing Dipset Breakup

Jim Jones is doing a lot of clearing and healing of his past this year.
Just a day after news broke that the Harlem rapper ended his 13-year beef with Jay Z and signed to Roc Nation, Jim is opening up about another major beef that affected his career. He stopped by Hot 97 on Wednesday and opened up to Funkmaster Flex about his relationship with Dipset and Cam’ronin particular.
Jim said, “Cam’ was the person who got signed; he was the face card and I understood that. I made everybody around me understand that. Like, he’s the prized possession; he cannot be touched, at all. He get touched, we [fall]. That was the method…even with Juelz [Santana]. They all know. I put my life on the line for this. I been on trial for this! I been on America’s Most Wanted for this! I been on Gang Files for this!”
He continued, “I [have done] everything you can name. So when people play with me? I get real emotional, ’cause I operate off emotions as [The Diplomats] know from all the times they been with me. It’s never been a time where I backed down from any situation in the world! Except God. And I been up against 20, 30 deep by myself, where [The Diplomats] left me by myself. Ya heard? And I escape those situations and still come back and give niggas hi-fives and ‘what we doin’ today?’”
Jim added that it was jealousy from Cam during the time when he was at the top of his game with his smash hit “We Fly High (Ballin’)” that ultimately drove the wedge between him and his former friend. He also says that his changing lawyers from Cam’ron’s attorney to the same lawyer 50 Cent used caused tension. Jones began to get emotional, saying, “I put everything on the line for this, and I took it with a smile. Even when niggas doubted and downed me, even when I was on trial and niggas told me to take the plea. What plea! We don’t take pleas, nigga! Ya heard! And by the grace of God the trial gets dismissed, ’cause they ain’t find enough evidence, of a shootout, that happened Uptown, over Cam’ron! Every time you see me in the news, it was over Diplomats! When I get sued and shit like that, it was over Diplomats! When I’m kickin’ ass…when I come to the club 30 deep, it did what? It made The Diplomats look good!”
They say time heals all wounds, and maybe Jim Jones is finally getting his healing. See what else the Harlemite had to say about Jay Z, Max B and more his full interview above.
1. The fashion transformation of Dipset is one that cannot be denied. The guys have come a long way, but we can’t even get mad at the impeccable ensemble choices.
2. Confidence is key, and because of it, nearly every male on the East Coast was trying to get their hands on some pink clothing items, American flag-prints, and studded belts.
3. Really though; which other rappers could rock these looks?
4. The group also rocked ice for days at all times. How many people did you know who would’ve given their right arm for a Diplomats chain?
5. The guys even got some of the coolest and flyest in the game to come out and perform with them, including a younger Kanye West. Peep the original Yeezy style.
6. Cam was so dope that even though he often rapped about loose females, weed, liquor, and life in the streets, he was invited to sit front row at New York Fashion Week with some of the most prestigious in the industry. This was even before Kanye West was a name out of our mouths.
7. Juelz Santana went hard for his bandana, and it seems like he never took it off. He might as well have been naked without it. No, seriously. Try and find a photo of Juelz back in the day without a bandana. It’s tough.
8. Fast forward to today, and Cam’ron has a CAPE LINE. A FREAKING CAPE LINE. You can literally wear a “Killa Cape” if you are lucky enough. If that isn’t legendary to the Dipset franchise, nothing much else could be.
9. He also sells amazing socks that any stan would want to purchase this very second. Go ahead, grab those babies up.
10. He’s even settled down with his beautiful fiancée named Juju, but isn’t letting go of his glorious Cam’ron ways. Just look at their Instagram pages once in awhile and you’ll see what we mean.
11. Meanwhile, Juelz Santana is still blazing up on the daily, but he has also finally settled down with the mother of his children, Kimbella. He’s even upped the ante with combining those two favorite things, as we can see. Look at this man flourish!
12. Just. Look. At. That. Prosperity.
13. Jim Jones has been dabbling in the music here and there with new mixtapes and tracks, but he’s seen a fair amount of success in the business world as well.
14. While his group Byrd Gang is a bit more a thing of the past, he is still holding down those around him. He’s even started up his Vampire Life label and clothing line.
15. All in all, it’s easy to see that these guys are growing up, but never losing that incredible Dipset legacy that forever lives within them. Don’t ever change, fellas.
