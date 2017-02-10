Watch Jim Jones Get Emotional While Discussing Dipset Breakup

Jim Jones is doing a lot of clearing and healing of his past this year.

Just a day after news broke that the Harlem rapper ended his 13-year beef with Jay Z and signed to Roc Nation, Jim is opening up about another major beef that affected his career. He stopped by Hot 97 on Wednesday and opened up to Funkmaster Flex about his relationship with Dipset and Cam’ron in particular.

Jim said, “Cam’ was the person who got signed; he was the face card and I understood that. I made everybody around me understand that. Like, he’s the prized possession; he cannot be touched, at all. He get touched, we [fall]. That was the method…even with Juelz [Santana]. They all know. I put my life on the line for this. I been on trial for this! I been on America’s Most Wanted for this! I been on Gang Files for this!”

He continued, “I [have done] everything you can name. So when people play with me? I get real emotional, ’cause I operate off emotions as [The Diplomats] know from all the times they been with me. It’s never been a time where I backed down from any situation in the world! Except God. And I been up against 20, 30 deep by myself, where [The Diplomats] left me by myself. Ya heard? And I escape those situations and still come back and give niggas hi-fives and ‘what we doin’ today?’”

Jim added that it was jealousy from Cam during the time when he was at the top of his game with his smash hit “We Fly High (Ballin’)” that ultimately drove the wedge between him and his former friend. He also says that his changing lawyers from Cam’ron’s attorney to the same lawyer 50 Cent used caused tension. Jones began to get emotional, saying, “I put everything on the line for this, and I took it with a smile. Even when niggas doubted and downed me, even when I was on trial and niggas told me to take the plea. What plea! We don’t take pleas, nigga! Ya heard! And by the grace of God the trial gets dismissed, ’cause they ain’t find enough evidence, of a shootout, that happened Uptown, over Cam’ron! Every time you see me in the news, it was over Diplomats! When I get sued and shit like that, it was over Diplomats! When I’m kickin’ ass…when I come to the club 30 deep, it did what? It made The Diplomats look good!”

They say time heals all wounds, and maybe Jim Jones is finally getting his healing. See what else the Harlemite had to say about Jay Z, Max B and more his full interview above.