93.9 WKYS 30 Under 30: Ashley Marley James

Job Title: President & CEO of CuteThickApparel.com

Organizations/Groups: NABA, NCNW, National Urban League

Why was Ashley Nominated:

Ashley is a recent graduate of Bowie State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration & Economics. In college she lead and participated in many organizations and community service activities. She has always demonstrated great leadership abilities and works well with people. As a fellow Bowie State student Ashley has been a mentor to me and helped me with a lot of things regarding classes, assignments, & my academic goals. Since I am a first generation college student, Ashley has given me great advice and guidance. It’s also amazing to see a young woman running her own business and working full-time. She would be an excellent recipient of this award.